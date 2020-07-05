MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- Here at WAND Sports we want to spotlight 2020 seniors in sports.
Today, we highlight Erica Corzine from Central A&M who has a message that seniors around the country should hear.
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- Here at WAND Sports we want to spotlight 2020 seniors in sports.
Today, we highlight Erica Corzine from Central A&M who has a message that seniors around the country should hear.
Corzine participated in basketball, cheer and volleyball for the Raiders and finished third in her class academically.
This fall she will be heading to the University of Illinois and will join the prestigious College of ACES James Scholar Honors Program focusing on Ag Business and Ag Sales.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.