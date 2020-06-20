DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Here at WAND Sports we want to spotlight 2020 seniors in sports.

Today, we highlight Jeff Wells from MacArthur who is known for his big hits on the field and his kind heart off the field.

Wells is committed to SIU to play football this fall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.