DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Here at WAND Sports we want to spotlight 2020 seniors in sports.
Spotlighting seniors in sports: Jeff Wells
Mark Pearson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- 16 arrested in Taylorville meth bust; search for 5 others continues
- Arrest made after 4 people shot at Decatur block party
- Gov. Pritzker signs remote learning legislation aimed at protecting students, educators
- Gov. Pritzker announces $275M in emergency relief for households impacted by COVID-19
- Manufacturer recalls nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold nationwide
- Victim airlifted with life-threatening injuries after Decatur shooting
- Coroner identifies Decatur motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash involving car
- ISP: Shelbyville man seriously injured after driving drunk on ATV
- Decatur's 9/11 Memorial vandalized
- Aunt Jemima brand to get new name
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.