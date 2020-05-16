MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Here at WAND Sports we want to spotlight 2020 seniors in sports.
We start with Mt. Zion's Kynzie Wrigley.
She helped lead the Braves to back-to-back state tournament appearances.
Wrigley will attend Southeast Missouri State and play Division I softball.
Her goal is to become an occupational therapist and wants to help people who are paraplegic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.