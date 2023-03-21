CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Spring ball is underway.
Illinois football held its first spring practice on Tuesday.
The Illini are coming off their best season in over a decade. The Illini went 8-5 overall and earned a trip to the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The Illini will hold more than a dozen spring practices, leading up to the annual Orange and Blue Spring Game.
This year's Spring Game will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 20 under the Memorial Stadium lights.
