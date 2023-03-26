CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Week one of spring ball is in the books.
Illinois football has started building on last year's success in their first few spring practices.
On the offensive side of things, Barry Lunney Jr. returns as the play caller. Lunney lost a number of key contributors from last year's bowl team. But there are also a lot of familiar faces too.
Wide receiver Casey Washington said he is looking to take on more of a leadership role.
Tight end Tip Reiman, who is leading a young tight end group, wants to get more involved in the passing game.
But the biggest stride this team is looking to make is in the red zone.
Last season Illinois scored 41 times on 51 red zone opportunities. But only 24 of those scores were touchdowns.
Barry Lunney Jr. will likely emphasize those situations and scenarios in the Spring Game coming up on April 20.
