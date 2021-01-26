SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Springfield High student-athletes Rashad Rochelle, Shane Miller, Bennie Slater and Anthony Brown have had their seasons postponed but that hasn't stopped them from putting in work.
The four work out together with performance coach Dayton Burnett to push one another to get better.
At this time, Rochelle is committed to Rutgers for football and Miller is committed to Illinois Wesleyan for basketball.
Slater and Brown are undecided.
