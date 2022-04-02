SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In 2021, the Springfield Senators were the comeback kids.
Springfield High won its first ever state title and did so in dramatic fashion. The Senators came from behind in their last six games, including erasing a 6-0 deficit in the 3A state title game against Prairie Ridge.
Now the Senators turn the focus to 2022 as they look to find their identity.
The team lost 12 seniors and are looking for some fresh faces to fill those roles.
But some things never change. The team has already had to make several comebacks this season, showing that these Senators still have a flair for the dramatic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.