SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Sometimes, it can be tough to stay positive when things get rough.
For one Springfield High School basketball player, positivity is one thing you can always count on, not to mention some big time shots.
Junior Tez Hanson has had to deal with some tough obstacles. In his freshman year, Hanson was just a defender looking for minutes off the bench.
His sophomore year, like for many others, was meant for development in his offensive game. Two minutes into that season, a torn meniscus would mean his season was over.
Fast forward to this season, and let's just say recovery went well. The Senators have found some success and so has Hanson. He's a three point shooter with some nice moves inside the paint. This year has been all about staying positive, despite other obstacles faced.
He's has to also put in the work needed to improve. Hanson's goal is to go play college basketball and to earn a scholarship so that he can save money on further education. He'll work on that with his time spent left at the high school level.
