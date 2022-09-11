SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield High Football has had a tough schedule to open the season.
In the first three weeks of the year, the Senators have already faced Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin.
But even with a new head coach at the helm in Jon Hebb, this Senators squad is growing every week and is eyeing another playoff birth.
Hebb was previously Springfield High's offensive coordinator. He also was a head coach at Rushville Industry.
