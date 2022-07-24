SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Springfield's Memorial Stadium is under construction and won't be ready for football season this fall.
So where will Lanphier and Springfield High play their games?
The answer, Spartan Field at Southeast High School.
With all three teams playing on the same field, that means there will be more Saturday games.
Southeast is excited to show off Spartan Field, just as long as mother nature cooperates.
