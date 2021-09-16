SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a big time matchup tomorrow in Springfield.
The Senators will travel to Sacred Heart-Griffin and will try to keep their undefeated season alive.
Springfield High is 3-0 and are led by Rutgers commit Rashad Rochelle.
His dynamic playmaking ability at the quarterback position makes their offense tough to stop!
Tomorrow's big time matchup not only means a lot to the players... but also... the Springfield community.
