SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Springfield High sophomore Rashad Rochelle can't even drive himself to the store to buy a Gatorade, and yet the 15-year-old has fielded four Division-I football offers this spring and summer.
Rochelle earned early interest from Central Michigan, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois after ranking sixth nationally among freshmen in both passing touchdowns (27) and passing yards per game (207.8) according to MaxPreps.
In that freshman campaign Rochelle helped the Senators to their first six-win season (6-4) since 2010. This year they look to get even farther than the first round of the 6A playoffs.
In this special extended interview, WAND Sports' Gordon Voit talks with Rochelle and Springfield High head coach Roy Gully about the recruiting process, what he's been working on this summer, who his role models are and what it was like to beat SHG last season as a freshman.