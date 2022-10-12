SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Springfield High and Glenwood will be the two teams features during the WAND Matchup of the Week.
There's playoff implications for both teams.
The Senators are 3-4 and need to win their final two games to have a chance to make it to the postseason.
The Titans are 5-2 and a win will automatically clinch them a spot in the playoffs.
It's a big time matchup between two of central Illinois' larger schools.
