SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The talent in the Central State 8 region is stacked and it was showcased on Friday afternoon.
The CS8 meet saw athletes like David Emuze from Southeast and Clay Alewelt from Rochester win multiple field events.
[VIDEO: MARK PEARSON REPORTS FROM THE CS8 MEET]
Speedster Robert Williams from Springfield High earned first in the 110 meter hurdle while Marshaun Cook from MacArthur raced to a win in the 100 meter dash. His General teammate Micha Reed won the 800 meter in a school-record 1:57.12.
Overall, Springfield High won the meet.
The state meet is less than two weeks away.