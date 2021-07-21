SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Springfield High quarterback Rashad Rochelle is putting in work this off-season.
The Rutgers commit is putting in speed work with track star Charles Hopkins.
And how about this? Rashad already has his own logo for Name, Image, Likeness.
The college football world is changing and Rashad wants to be ready when the time comes.
