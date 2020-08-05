SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- High school football may have been moved to the spring but local athlete Rashad Rochelle is still putting in work.
Entering his junior year, Rochelle is the 8th ranked dual threat quarterback for the Class of 2022.
According to 24/7 Sports, he's rated as a three-star dual threat quarterback and is the fifth overall recruit in Illinois for the Class of 2022.
Rochelle has gained 25 pounds since his freshman year and hopes to weigh 190 or 195 when he enters his freshman year for college.
