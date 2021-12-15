During the early signing period, two CS8 stars are heading to Division I schools.
Springfield High's Rashad Rochelle signs with Rutgers while Rochester's Hank Beatty signs with Illinois.
Rochelle completed 53 percent of his passes for over 6,500 yards and 75 touchdowns.
On the ground, he rushed for over 2,900 yards and 56 touchdowns.
Rochelle is enrolling early with the Scarlet Knights.
Beatty went over the two-thousand yard mark in rushing, receiving and passing!
He was recognized for his ability eight days ago when he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Illinois.
