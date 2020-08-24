SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Springfield High junior quarterback Rashad Rochelle has landed his biggest offer to date: Purdue.
It's the first Big Ten and Power 5 offer for the No. 8 dual-threat recruit in the nation (per 247Sports' composite rankings). Rochelle also holds offers from Central Michigan, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois.
The Boilermakers have offered Rochelle as an athlete. He posted earlier this summer that he ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash with a broad jump of 133 inches, or 11-1. Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Kelly Bryant (Missouri) tied for the best broad jump at this year's NFL Combine and it was 10-5.
Through his freshman and sophomore seasons, Rochelle has 42 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with 3,717 passing yards. He also ran for 1,021 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore (296 yards, 5 TD as a freshman).
