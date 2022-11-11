NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- The IHSA volleyball playoffs have reached the state semifinal round.
Springfield Lutheran returned for a second straight year while Taylorville is making their first ever appearance.
1A Semifinal - Springfield Lutheran 2, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 0
Springfield Lutheran will play Aquin for the state championship at 10:30 AM.
3A Semifinal - Taylorville 0, Nazareth Academy 2
Taylorville will play Joliet Catholic Academy in the third place match at 4:00 PM.
