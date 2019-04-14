SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- In terms of Capital City sports stories, it doesn't get any better than Malik Turner's.
He posted gaudy numbers during Sacred Heart-Griffin's reign of terror but had only one Power 5 scholarship offer then worked his way up through the depth chart at Illinois.
Major offensive issues around him meant he only had 326 receiving yards to show for his senior season, but he worked his way into Seattle Seahawks training camp, then onto the practice squad and then onto the active roster -- all in a whirlwind first year of professional ball.
In this WAND Sports interview, Turner shares about his journey plus life lessons he hopes to share with kids in Springfield working to climb the ladder themselves.