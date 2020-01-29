SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- It's a story that involves Kobe Bryant's family, the crown jewels of Buckingham Palace and the family of Springfield native Andre Iguodala.
The year was 2012 and Linda and Leonard Shanklin of Springfield were in London with their son Andre Iguodala as he played with Team USA in the Olympics.
The Bryants brought along their then two daughters, one of which was a roughly five-year-old Gigi Bryant, who was tragically killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine.
It was while visiting the crown jewels that the Shanklins got to interact with the family and witness the parental impact that Kobe and Vanessa Bryant had.
