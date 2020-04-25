DENVER, Colo. (WAND) -- It's a journey that began in Springfield and now ends in Denver.
Sacred Heart-Griffin graduate Albert Okwuegbunam has been drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round at No. 118 overall.
Okwuegbunam (pronounced oak-ooh-AYY-boo-nomm) turned the heads of scouts when at 6-5, 258 pounds he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, among the fastest times for a tight end of all time.
He also was productive at Missouri: an All-SEC pick dating back to 2017 and a Mackey Award finalist after the 2018 season.
That's notable because Okwuegbunam's top production came with current Broncos quarterback Drew Lock under center. He caught 17 touchdowns between his freshman and sophomore seasons combined.
Okwuegbunam's selection is part of a wider passing game upgrade the Broncos are attempting in this year's draft, taking Alabama star receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round and Penn State receiver KJ Hamler in the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.