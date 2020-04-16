CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Sacred Heart-Griffin's Grant Edwards was a wrecking ball for the Cyclones at linebacker and defensive end, earning All-Conference honors and racking up 51 tackles with eight for a loss in his senior season.
Then the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder was named a Top 50 national recruit at the FCS level and signed with Eastern Illinois.
After playing in seven games as a true freshman, Edwards is ready to take the next step in his football career. WAND's Orlando Toatley checks in with Edwards about his freshman year, sophomore goals plus how he's staying in shape with the help of a basement gym.