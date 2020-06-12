With Father's Day approaching on June 21, Gordon Voit and WAND Sports are sharing stories of encouragement and hope around the topic of fatherhood and how to combat the issue fatherlessness in the community. To nominate a father-son duo whose bond is strong on and off the field, email Gordon Voit at gordon.voit@wandtv.com.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Herman Senor and Herm Senor II are both Southeast basketball standouts who took their games to the college level. Herman to Coastal Carolina (in addition to getting a baseball tryout with the Cincinnati Reds) and Herm II to Quincy and even the professional basketball ranks in England.
The two share that basketball bond, but as Gordon Voit discusses with them in this special extended discussion, their relationship is about much more than just sports.
They share advice for fathers who are not in their children's lives, they share stories of mutual admiration and they celebrate the impact each has made in the other's life. That plus some incredible Springfield basketball memories of players they admired growing up in the Capital City.
