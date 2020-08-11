ORLANDO, Fla. (WAND) -- Add this one to the growing "Hall of Fame argument" file for Andre Iguodala.
The 36-year-old wing just connected on his 1,000th 3-pointer of his career, which puts him in exceedingly rare air.
The Springfield native becomes just the seventh player in the history of the NBA to record 1,000 threes, 1,500 steals and 500 blocks.
The others? LeBron James. Kobe Bryant. Paul Pierce. Ron Artest (aka Metta World Peace). Eddie Jones. Vince Carter.
And now the pride of Lanphier High School: Andre Iguodala.
He is also one of just four players to ever win Finals MVP, three rings, NBA All-Defensive team and a Gold Medal. The others? Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.
