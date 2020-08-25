OXFORD, Miss. (WAND) -- Freshman year went basically as well as it could have possibly gone for Sacred Heart-Griffin graduate Nick Broeker.
The Ole Miss offensive lineman was named Freshman All-America and was also Pro Football Focus' No. 1 rated freshman left tackle in the SEC.
Now the former four-star recruit launches into his sophomore year as the presumed starter, just two seasons after finishing up his career in the Central State 8.
In this media interview courtesy of former WAND sports anchor Noah Newman (who is now in Jackson, Mississippi) Broeker shares about getting ready for his sophomore season, the changes new head coach Lane Kiffin has made to practice and his increased weight of 305-310 pounds (up from 295 as an 18-year-old freshman).
