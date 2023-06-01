PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - St. Anthony Softball left for Peoria Thursday.
The Lady Bulldogs qualified for the state semifinals for the second time in three years.
This will be their first appearance since they switched over to 2A.
St. Anthony will face Rockridge (36-1) in the state semifinals.
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.
