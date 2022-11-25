CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Three high school football teams in the WAND Sports viewing area were looking to finish off their postseason runs on top.
Memorial Stadium in Champaign hosted the football state finals on Friday. Check out the scores, highlights and postgame reaction here.
2A State Championship
St. Teresa 29, Tri-Valley 22
3A State Championship
IC Catholic 48, Williamsville 17
4A State Championship
Sacred Heart-Griffin 44, Providence Catholic 20
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.