DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After a slow start to the season, the St. Teresa Bulldogs have won four of their last six games.
All of those wins have come in conference play, and with just seven games left in the season, the Bulldogs are looking to make a push towards the post-season.
Head Coach J.D. Arnold says he's seen cleaner play on defense and says in order for them to continue to see success, they'll have to keep said defense up.
