DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The St. Teresa Bulldogs baseball team is off to a hot start this season. They accredit that success to having several returning athletes.
This year, the Bulldog's goal was to keep the momentum of a 20-9 record from a year ago.
This season they have 11 seniors leading the way between the chalk.
Head Coach Jim Stewart says championships are not won in March, so early on, they focus on keeping the intensity and teamwork up in every game.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.