DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The champs were in the house.
The Bulldogs of St. Teresa celebrated their 2A Football state title Monday with an assembly.
Players and coaches spoke during the assembly. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe even signed a proclamation making it Saint Teresa Bulldog Day.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.