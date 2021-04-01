DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's not quite yet Friday but two local teams met up on the gridiron tonight.
Tuscola traveling to take on St. Teresa.
After an early 7-0 lead by the Warriors, the Bulldogs took over as St. T earned a 41-10 victory.
