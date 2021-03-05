DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The St.Teresa Bulldogs are back and ready to get after it this season.
The team has added some new pieces along with a new defense that will be implemented by Former Illini great Brit Miller who is serving as the defensive coordinator.
The team will be lead by one of the best running backs in the area, junior Denim Cook.
The Bulldogs' first game will be against Clinton High School on March 19th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.