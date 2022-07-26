DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The St. Teresa football field looks completely different.
Demolition started in late March and today, the outline of the turf field and eight lane track can be seen.
Bulldogs head football coach told me that they expect the field to be ready by their Orange and Blue game which will be held on August 19th.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.