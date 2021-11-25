DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- For sophomore running back Darion Alexander, there is more to life than playing football.
Creating a beat he can live his life too is his real mission, and he's doing that by playing the drums while earning recognition for his talents at the same time.
He's so good in fact, that he's earned a scholarship to play the drums and learn more about it with the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur.
For Alexander, playing the drums has made him a better football player, someone that can help St. Teresa be the powerhouse football program that they are.
He's learned to juggle multiple tasks at once, and he'll keep doing so as he continues to progress through school.
