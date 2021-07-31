DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The St. Teresa high school football team is no stranger to success.
For the last few years, they've inched closer and closer to bringing home championships. With a talented senior class that has seen this success, they're hoping this is the year they can go all the way.
To do that, the St. Teresa football team is using crossfit and weight training methods to become better and stronger than they've ever been.
