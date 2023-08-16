DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - St. Teresa Football is hard at work getting things ready for football season.
The school has been remodeling the bleachers, press box and concession stands.
The school announced Tuesday that concrete work has been completed. St. Teresa is hoping for the project to be completed by the end of September.
With that being said, St. Teresa's "home opener" against Central A&M on September 8 as of now will be played at Millikin University.
The school is hoping things will be ready for the September 23 home game against Lena Winslow.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.