DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- St. Teresa girls basketball will be a young team this season so they'll look to lean on their two seniors.
The Bulldogs are made up of a team that includes five freshman!
Head Coach Andrea Dorsey says this team will learn and grow as the season progresses!
The Bulldogs will look to veteran player and one thousand point scorer Addison Newbon for guidance and she's looking forward to taking on the leadership role.
