DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The St. Teresa trophy case is getting crowded.
Between DaeLin Switzer's nine state meet medals and five straight sectional crowns, the Bulldog girls track program has no shortage of hardware.
In this WAND Sports feature story, Gordon Voit discusses St. Teresa's title chase in Class 1A with head coach Todd Vohland and Switzer, a Northern Illinois signee.
[VIDEO: INTERVIEW WITH ST. TERESA TRACK PROGRAM]
The Bulldogs are fresh off their win in the 1A Assumption sectional and are preparing for this coming weekend's state meet at Eastern Illinois University. Last season they came away with a third place finish overall behind champion St. Joseph-Ogden and runner-up Farmington.
See which Bulldogs are primed to place at State, including throwing star Noelle DeJaynes who has signed with DePaul!