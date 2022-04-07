DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - St. Teresa High School held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for its newest project.
Crews are putting in a new turf football field and an eight-lane track. A lot of progress has been made in just a couple weeks.
They hope the project will be all wrapped up by the time next football season rolls around.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.