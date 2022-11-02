DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The second round of the IHSA football playoffs are here.
In our WAND Matchup of the Week, one seed St. Teresa is traveling to take on Athens.
The Bulldogs defeated Chester in round one, 49-0 and are now 10-0 this season!
St. Teresa has outscored their opponents this season by over 420 points.
The Bulldogs are expecting a battle with Athens and know the Warriors will present some challenges.
