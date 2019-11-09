FARMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Three local volleyball teams are headed to the state tournament at Redbird Arena.
St. Teresa will be making its second straight trip to the Big Dance, as will Athens (1A) and St. Joseph-Ogden (2A).
The Bulldogs overcame a first set defeat to take down Orion on Friday night (19-25, 25-19, 25-14) in the 2A Farmington Super-Sectional.
Orlando Toatley traveled to Farmington for highlights, as seen on the Friday Frenzy.
St. Teresa will play Rockford Lutheran at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 15 for a spot in the state championship game.