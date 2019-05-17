DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- When St. Teresa squares off against Carlinville in the 1A sectional finals on Saturday in Litchfield, the Bulldogs will already have made program history.
[VIDEO: ST. TERESA MAKES HISTORY]
Head coach Connor Smith and the high-octane Bulldogs -- headlined by the school's all-time most prolific scorer Camryn Wagner -- are in uncharted territory simply by making it to the sectional championship game.
But the journey isn't over and a 2 p.m. date with Carlinville stands in St. Teresa's way as it tries to make it to the state tournament in Chicagoland.
In this WAND Sports feature, Gordon Voit visits practice to capture the special ability the team has to flip the switch from goofiness to laser-like focus.