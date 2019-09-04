DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was one of the best seasons in Macon County soccer history.
Now the task begins for St. Teresa to build on last year's magical third-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament.
School record holder Edgar Onate (92 goals in the past two seasons) is back for his senior year, as are Vince Koester, Jace Hite and Christian Stoner who were all key contributors on last year's State team.
This next squad is far younger than it was last year by virtue of senior standouts like Luichi Caceres and Christian Herrera graduating. Head coach Davis Wegmann tells WAND Sports that he has spent much of the offseason building up the team's toughness as they work to replace that prolific senior class.
In this WAND Sports spotlight, Wegmann and junior center back Christian Stoner talk about the process of building a new championship contender.