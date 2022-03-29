DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- In just a matter of months, St. Teresa High School will have a new look.
The Bulldogs have started demolition for their new project.
St. Teresa is building a new turf field and an eight-lane track to go with it.
They hope to be finished before the new football season begins.
This brand new field and track will make life easier on several sports teams at the school and could be used for classes as well.
