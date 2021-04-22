DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- After winning a state championship in 2019 the St.Teresa volleyball team is picking up right where they left off!
The team is undefeated in the Central Illinois Conference this year and beat Shelbyville at home to win the regular season title outright.
Head Coach Brad Dalton says the team was extremely eager to get back on the court and it shows.
He also says that their outside hitting has been extremely accurate which has led to so much of their success.
