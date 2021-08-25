DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- November 2019 seems like forever ago.
That's when the St. Teresa volleyball team won the 2A State Championship.
They were the first high school in Macon County to earn a state volleyball championship.
Now, the Bulldogs are looking to defend their crown after a 20-3 spring season that didn't allow them to play in a state series.
