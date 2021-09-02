DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The St. Teresa Bulldogs volleyball team has improved to 3-1 after taking down Sacred Heart Griffin Thursday night.
It was all St. Teresa from the get-go. The Bulldogs would take both sets thanks to some dazzling performances from Layo Oladipupo and Valerie Nukator.
St. Teresa will head to Urbana Saturday to take on the Tigers. SHG will host Rochester on Tuesday.
