FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- At the start of the fall sports season, there was uncertainty if there would be regional or sectional races for cross country.
Today, regional races happened around central Illinois including one hosted by St. Teresa.
Races were held out at Hickory Point Golf Course.
The girls went first and Monticello sophomore Mabry Bruhn won the race with a time of 18:07.7. Right behind her was Kate Ahmari from Urbana University and Gabriella Moreman from BHRA.
Team wise, Unity finished first, Monticello in second and Urbana University in third.
In the boys race, ALAH senior Layton Hall repeated as regional champ. He ran a 15:33.0. Junior Jackson Grambart from Monticello finished in second. Josh Baysore, a Monticello senior, finished third.
In team results, ALAH finished first, St. Joseph-Ogden in second and Monticello in third.
For full race results, click here.
