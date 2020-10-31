FORTYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- After an exciting Regional Championship contest it was time for the best of the best to try their hand at the St.Teresa's Sectionals.
On the girls side Monticello took home the team title and Sophomore Mabry Bruhn took second place getting edged out by Urbana Highschool's Kate Ahmari who ran 18:29.4!
For the boys it was ALAH's Layton Hall who took home the individual title and helped the knights take home the overall team championship!
